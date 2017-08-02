VIDEO: Reporter nails bullseye on live TV

A 42-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the stabbing death of Sara Hernandez.More >>
Two people are hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a shooting Tuesday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Cristy Drive, which is off Marque Ann Drive, around 8:30 p.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 2More >>
Liz Koh showed off her archery skills while reporting Wednesday morning on BREC Outdoor Adventure. Her reaction is amazing.More >>
Juveniles sentenced to life behind bars in Louisiana now have an escape hatch.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.More >>
A beach attendant took a big umbrella, swung it like a baseball bat, hit the alleged gunman in the face and knocked him out.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
