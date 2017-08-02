VIDEO: Reporter nails bullseye on live TV - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: Reporter nails bullseye on live TV

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Liz Koh showed off her archery skills while reporting Wednesday morning on BREC Outdoor Adventure.

Her reaction is amazing.

The program includes archery, kayaking, SUPing, backpacking, camping, geocaching, and more.

Click here for more

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly