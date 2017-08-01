Juveniles sentenced to life get shot at parole under new state law

Juveniles sentenced to life behind bars in Louisiana now have an escape hatch.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Fire District 4 are on the scene, searching a nearby waterway for a person believed to have fallen in.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night.More >>
A 42-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the stabbing death of Sara Hernandez.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
The man killed Monday morning in a bee attack on the southwest side of Tucson has been identified as 48-year-old Danny Martinez.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
