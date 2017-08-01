BRPD investigating possible shooting; victim with life-threateni - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD investigating possible shooting; victim with life-threatening injuries

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

BRPD was notified of a possible shooting around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 1 at O'Neal Ln. near the I-12 overpass. It appears a victim was transported to a local hospital via a private vehicle and that the shooting may have happened at another location.

A BRPD spokesperson says the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. We'll provide more details as we receive them.

