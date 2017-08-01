BRPD investigating possible shooting; victim with life-threatening injuries

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

BRPD was notified of a possible shooting around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 1 at O'Neal Ln. near the I-12 overpass. It appears a victim was transported to a local hospital via a private vehicle and that the shooting may have happened at another location.

#BREAKING: BRPD responding here at O'Neal at I-12 where a shooting victim was found in a car. Working to get more details @WAFB pic.twitter.com/VMPvQ4Orqd — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) August 2, 2017

A BRPD spokesperson says the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. We'll provide more details as we receive them.

