Officials searching for person who reportedly fell in waterway in Port Vincent

Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Fire District 4 are on the scene, searching a nearby waterway for a person believed to have fallen in.

The call went out around 8 p.m. in the 18000 block of Guitreau Ln. Both Grays Creek Lake and the Amite River are nearby. A person is believed to have fallen in one of these waterways and has not yet been located.

The Port Vincent Police Department and Acadian Ambulance are also on the scene.

NOW: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Fire Dist. 4 near Guitreau Lane in Port Vincent, appear to be searching nearby waterway. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/LHhYLWcG1F — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) August 2, 2017

Witnesses on the scene say someone fell in the water and did not resurface, but officials have not yet confirmed this.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update the story when we know more.

