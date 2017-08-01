Arrest made in stabbing death of 41-year-old woman - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Arrest made in stabbing death of 41-year-old woman

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Miquel Angel Lopez, 42 (Source: BRPD) Miquel Angel Lopez, 42 (Source: BRPD)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A 42-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the stabbing death of Sara Hernandez.

Hernandez was found on Sunday, July 30 dead inside a home on Goodwood Blvd. 

Miquel Angel Lopez, 42, has been arrested. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department believe Hernandez's death was the result of a domestic dispute.

Lopez faces a second degree murder charge.

