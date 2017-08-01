Baton Rouge teen dies from injuries after crashing dirt bike into ambulance

A Baton Rouge teen has died from injuries he sustained after crashing his dirt bike into an ambulance on Sunday, say officials with Louisiana State Police.

Jauuriah Solomon, 19, died from his injuries.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, LSP began investigating a fatal crash involving a dirt bike and an East Baton Rouge EMS ambulance that happened on LA 426 west of Millerville Rd. in East Baton Rouge Parish.

LSP says the initial investigation reveals that the wreck happened as the ambulance was responding to a call. As the ambulance began to make a left turn onto East Azalea Park Dr. from LA 426, Solomon and Deondre Northern, 19, were traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of LA 426 at a high rate of speed. Officials say as the ambulance was completing its turn, it was hit from behind by the dirt bike. Neither Northern or Solomon were wearing helmets at the time and were ejected from the bike.

Northern fled the scene and was later located by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Solomon suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis nonetheless. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call 225-754-8500.

