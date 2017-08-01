4 teens, 1 other arrested in case of 61-year-old man found dead in Livingston Parish

Multiple arrests have been made in a homicide case where a 61-year-old man was found dead near Pike Park Ln. in Livingston Parish, reports Sheriff Jason Ard.

The initial incident happened on July 23 and resulted in the death of Rick McBride.

The following were arrested in connection with this case:

Kerstin Avery, 18, of Gonzales Accessory after the fact to first degree murder (in custody in Texas)

Joe Anthony Baluch, 20, of Gonzales First degree murder Aggravated burglary

Blayson P. Fife, 18, of Prairieville (in custody in Texas) First degree murder Aggravated burglary

Kameron Jones, 17, of Gonzales (in custody in Texas) Accessory after the fact to first degree murder

Trevor D. Lockett, 17, of Coushatta (in custody in Texas) Accessory after the fact to first degree murder



"Thanks to the teamwork of my hardworking detectives and citizens willing to cooperate with us, several arrests have been made. A tip called into Crime Stoppers helped us to start putting the pieces of this case together. During our investigation, we learned our victim, McBride, had been shot multiple times during the early morning hours of July 22, 2017. A welfare check resulted in my deputies discovering McBride’s body on the 23rd. Our investigation has led us to believe that a plan was developed by Baluch and Fife to enter McBride’s residence in order to steal money and guns. The two entered McBride’s residence and were armed. Their plan was interrupted by McBride – which resulted in his death. As we attempted to work to this case, several people worked against us by helping suspects escape to Texas - where our partners were able to stop them. Those in custody in Texas will be returned to Livingston Parish. There is no current timeline for that to happen," said Ard.

The investigation is ongoing.

