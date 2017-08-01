EBRSO installs carbon monoxide monitors in vehicles as preventative measure

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is installing carbon monoxide detectors in its new explorers.

More than 40 monitors were installed in vehicles Tuesday. In all, the sheriff's office has 34 Ford Explorers outfitted with the police package. An additional nine units in their fleet are civilian models. There have not been any complaints locally, but the sheriff's office says they were alerted about the investigation thanks to one of our alerts about the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigating Explorers for possible carbon monoxide leaks.

“We saw some of the news stories and we'd rather air on the side of caution to make sure our people are safe the community is safe we're just going to make sure by making those installations,” said Casey Hicks, public information officer for EBRSO.

The carbon monoxide detectors they installed cost around $16 to $24 dollars each.

Ford released the following statement Tuesday in regards to the reported carbon monoxide leaks:

Safety is our top priority. We have not found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in regular Ford Explorers. To address police customers who drive modified vehicles in unique ways, we are covering the costs of specific repairs in every Police Interceptor Utility that may have carbon monoxide concerns.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.