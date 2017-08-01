EBRSO installs carbon monoxide monitors in vehicles as preventative measure

Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a wreck on I-10 E about two miles before Hwy. 415.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 1More >>
Fire crews battled a reported 18-wheeler fire near the Love's Travel Center in Port Allen Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is installing carbon monoxide detectors in its new explorers.More >>
A Baton Rouge teen has died from injuries he sustained after crashing his dirt bike into an ambulance on Sunday, say officials with Louisiana State Police.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy has moved to a bayou downstream from where he is believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.More >>
The Attalla Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three-year-old Skyi Nevah Wood.More >>
The people flocked to the edge of the waters to get a look at the manatees as they calmly moved along.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
