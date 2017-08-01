Two injured, one seriously, in wreck on I-10 E involving two 18-wheelers

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 1More >>
All contracts related to the BRAVE program have been suspended pending further review, Baton Rouge Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome said late Tuesday.More >>
Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced Tuesday morning that it plans to open a hospital in Ascension Parish. Officials said the 60,000 square foot neighborhood facility will be located near LA 73 and I-10 in Prairieville.More >>
Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a wreck on I-10 E about two miles before Hwy. 415.More >>
Fire crews battled a reported 18-wheeler fire near the Love's Travel Center in Port Allen Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
The man killed Monday morning in a bee attack on the southwest side of Tucson has been identified as 48-year-old Danny Martinez.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
Authorities confirm all 12 inmates who escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday have now been recaptured.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
