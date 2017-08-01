Two injured, one seriously, in wreck on I-10 E involving two 18-wheelers

Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a wreck on I-10 E about two miles before Hwy. 415.

The wreck happened in a section of I-10 that is notorious for rear-end wrecks. DOTD recently installed flashing lights to warn drivers of traffic potentially stopped ahead of them.

The wreck happened Tuesday, August 1 around 4 p.m. Emergency officials say two people were injured, one critically. Extrication was necessary for one of the drivers. AirMed also responded to the scene. The wreck involved two 18-wheelers.

#BREAKING: Major crash on I-10 east before 415. 2 patients, 1 critical. Extrication happening now. AirMed en route @WAFB pic.twitter.com/rUAxMcSmqO — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) August 1, 2017

Dr. Blair Budden, who works for Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, happened to be driving towards Lafayette and stopped to help on the scene before emergency crews could arrive. "He is blessed to get out of here with the severity of injuries that he has. It looks like from all accounts, from this moment on that he'll live to fight another day," said Budden.

