Two injured, one critically, in wreck on I-10 E involving 18-wheeler

Two people have been injured, one critically, in a wreck on I-10 E before Hwy. 415.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 1More >>
All contracts related to the BRAVE program have been suspended pending further review, Baton Rouge Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome said late Tuesday.More >>
When an Acadian Ambulance pulled up to Liberty Lagoon water park in Baton Rouge, it drew some curious stares from families heading into the facility. The kids it was there to serve, however, met the vehicle with smiles, eager to get on board.More >>
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor launched an investigation Tuesday morning into the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge for its questionably underpriced 2016 auction of a 50,000-square-foot lot on the corner of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The Attalla Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three-year-old Skyi Nevah Wood.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
Authorities have released the name of the child who was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
A veterinarian at LSU has identified a tiger at a rescue facility that could become Mike VII.More >>
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.More >>
