Two injured, one critically, in wreck on I-10 E involving 18-wheeler

Two people have been injured, one critically, in a wreck on I-10 E before Hwy. 415.

The wreck happened Tuesday, August 1 around 4 p.m. Emergency officials say two people were injured, one critically. Extrication is in progress. AirMed is also responding. The wreck is involving an 18-wheeler and possibly two other vehicles.

#BREAKING: Major crash on I-10 east before 415. 2 patients, 1 critical. Extrication happening now. AirMed en route @WAFB pic.twitter.com/rUAxMcSmqO — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) August 1, 2017

The right lane is blocked on I-10 East before LA 415 (Lobdell) due to an accident. Congestion is approaching 1 mile in length. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 1, 2017

We have a reporter on the scene. We will update the story with more details when they become available.

