Two injured, one critically, in wreck on I-10 E involving 18-whe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Two injured, one critically, in wreck on I-10 E involving 18-wheeler

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
Source: DOTD Source: DOTD
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Two people have been injured, one critically, in a wreck on I-10 E before Hwy. 415.

The wreck happened Tuesday, August 1 around 4 p.m. Emergency officials say two people were injured, one critically. Extrication is in progress. AirMed is also responding. The wreck is involving an 18-wheeler and possibly two other vehicles. 

We have a reporter on the scene. We will update the story with more details when they become available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly