Special summer camp empowers kids living with asthma

When an Acadian Ambulance pulled up to Liberty Lagoon water park in Baton Rouge, it drew some curious stares from families heading into the facility. The kids it was there to serve, however, met the vehicle with smiles, eager to get on board. The ambulance was there for Our Lady of the Lake’s Asthma Camp, a special summer camp designed for kids suffering from asthma.

"We just try to teach them more about asthma, how to take care of it. We teach them what it is, how to take their medications properly, what medications to take when, what some of their triggers are," explained respiratory therapist, Judy Black.

Over several days, trained volunteers teach kids how to manage their asthma, giving them important tips to stay healthy and hopefully, out of a hospital.

"It's like the weather,” said Black. “It's always there. We just try to manage it."

The tour of the ambulance with Acadian Ambulance services is part of the camp. If a severe attack ever requires emergency help, these kids will be familiar with 911 and emergency services, making the situation a little less scary.

"It's kind of like a coach when you do drills. The more you put it into their head, the easier it will be for them to do it," said paramedic, Andrew LeFevere.

Perhaps the most important part of the camp, however, is showing kids that asthma doesn’t have to limit what they do.

“We want them to know that even though they have asthma, it's with them every day of their life, they can still be normal. They can do what every other kid does,” said Black.

