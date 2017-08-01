TPSO searching for man known as 'Bo Peep' in connection to fatal shooting in Hammond

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance finding a person of interest in a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Hammond.

Officials say the shooting happened Monday, July 31 around 9:40 p.m. on Bruce Allen Ln. The shooting claimed the life of Leroy Sims III, 19, of Hammond. The teen was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, say officials.

The preliminary investigation reveals illegal drug activity is the cause behind the shooting.

Detectives arrested one individual, 23-year-old Edward Marshall, of Hammond.

Investigators with TPSO are searching for Steven Antonio Brown, 38, who is known as "Bo Peep." Through the course of investigations, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division has been able to develop probable cause to issue and receive an arrest warrant for Brown for Second Degree Murder.

At this time, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that Brown is still at large, allegedly attempting to elude apprehension.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown should call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

