TPSO arrests 'Bo Peep' in Hammond deadly shooting, another sought

The US Department of Education reported Tuesday that Louisiana’s plans under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) has been approved.More >>
Rescuers responded to an electrical shock in Livingston Parish that sent one person to the hospital. It happened on Burgess Road near Arnold Road in Walker.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 15.More >>
The ongoing legal battle between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry over an anti-discrimination executive order sent both men to court again Tuesday.More >>
As we look back on the one-year anniversary of the great flood of 2016, we congratulate all the volunteers, financial donors and public servants who helped people restore their lives back to a sense of normalcy.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
Charles Brockman III and his father have walked together on the first day of class since kindergarten. Nothing has changed now that he is in college.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man.More >>
