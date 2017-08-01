TPSO arrests 'Bo Peep' in Hammond deadly shooting, another sought

One person is in custody and another remains on the loose in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on July 31 in Hammond, according to investigators.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Stephen Brown, also known as "Bo Peep," 38, turned himself in to detectives on August 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Deputies added he was booked on second-degree murder and several unrelated charges.

Edward Marshall, 23, is wanted, according to investigators. A picture of Marshall was not provided.

Officials said the shooting happened on Bruce Allen Lane and claimed the life of Leroy Sims III, 19. They added the teen was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to deputies, their investigation so far shows the shooting was related to illegal drug activity.

