Man known as 'Bo Peep,' one other sought in connection to fatal shooting in Hammond

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance finding two persons of interest in a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Hammond.

Officials say the shooting happened Monday, July 31 around 9:40 p.m. on Bruce Allen Rd. The shooting claimed the life of Leroy Sims III, 19, of Hammond. The teen was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, say officials.

The preliminary investigation reveals illegal drug activity is the cause behind the shooting.

Investigators with TPSO are searching for Steven Antonio Brown, 38, who is known as "Bo Peep," and Edward Marshall, 23, both of Hammond. Both of these people are reportedly connected to a black 2006 BMW that may be involved in the case.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

