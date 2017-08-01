THE INVESTIGATORS: All BRAVE contracts suspended

Two people have been injured, one critically, in a wreck on I-10 E before Hwy. 415.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 1More >>
All contracts related to the BRAVE program have been suspended pending further review, Baton Rouge Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome said late Tuesday.More >>
When an Acadian Ambulance pulled up to Liberty Lagoon water park in Baton Rouge, it drew some curious stares from families heading into the facility. The kids it was there to serve, however, met the vehicle with smiles, eager to get on board.More >>
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor launched an investigation Tuesday morning into the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge for its questionably underpriced 2016 auction of a 50,000-square-foot lot on the corner of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The Attalla Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three-year-old Skyi Nevah Wood.More >>
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
A veterinarian at LSU has identified a tiger at a rescue facility that could become Mike VII.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
