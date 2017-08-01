THE INVESTIGATORS: All BRAVE contracts suspended

All contracts related to the BRAVE program have been suspended pending further review, Baton Rouge Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome said late Tuesday.

The mayor’s office has come under criticism for certain contracts awarded to individuals for work that might not comply with BRAVE standards. The BRAVE program is designed to reduce crime in certain high-crime zip codes and is federally funded.

The mayor first suspended one single contract, awarded to Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed last week after a public records request by the WAFB 9News Investigators. Reed was to receive $9,800 to teach teens to respect police officers.

Reed last week publicly said he believes the man who ambushed Baton Rouge law enforcement last summer was serving "justice."

The mayor’s office ended Reed’s contract. He did not receive any funds.

In announcing Tuesday that all BRAVE contracts have been suspended, the mayor’s office said “any services delivered for payment are part of this review.”

