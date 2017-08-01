Emergency crews battling reported vehicle fire in Port Allen

Fire crews are on the scene of a reported vehicle fire near an Arby's in Port Allen.

The fire is near the intersection of Hwy. 415 and I-10 E in Port Allen. The fire is reportedly behind the Arby's connected to the Love's travel center near that intersection. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The right lane of the exit ramp from I-10 East to LA 415 (Lobdell) is blocked due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached I-10 East. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 1, 2017

It's currently unknown if there are any injuries.

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.