Emergency crews battling reported vehicle fire in Port Allen

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) -

Fire crews are on the scene of a reported vehicle fire near an Arby's in Port Allen.

The fire is near the intersection of Hwy. 415 and I-10 E in Port Allen. The fire is reportedly behind the Arby's connected to the Love's travel center near that intersection. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

It's currently unknown if there are any injuries.

We are working to get more information. 

