Emergency crews battle reported 18-wheeler fire in Port Allen

Fire crews battled a reported 18-wheeler fire near the Love's Travel Center in Port Allen Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:40 p.m. and was near the intersection of Hwy. 415 and I-10 E in Port Allen. The fire was reportedly behind the Arby's connected to the Love's Travel Center near that intersection.

It appears there was an 18-wheeler on fire at the gas station.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The right lane of the exit ramp from I-10 East to LA 415 (Lobdell) is blocked due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached I-10 East. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 1, 2017

All lanes reopened on the exit ramp around 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

