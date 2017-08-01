Emergency crews battle reported 18-wheeler fire in Port Allen - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews battle reported 18-wheeler fire in Port Allen

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) -

Fire crews battled a reported 18-wheeler fire near the Love's Travel Center in Port Allen Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:40 p.m. and was near the intersection of Hwy. 415 and I-10 E in Port Allen. The fire was reportedly behind the Arby's connected to the Love's Travel Center near that intersection.

It appears there was an 18-wheeler on fire at the gas station.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

All lanes reopened on the exit ramp around 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

