Former Tiger defender headed to Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Former LSU defensive end/linebacker Isaiah Washington has decided to transfer to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.


As a freshman in 2015, Washington played in six games, recording three tackles and a forced fumble for the LSU defense.

Last year, a knee injury sustained during camp sidelined Washington for the season.

The Karr High School standout was rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star player by 247 Sports, Scout and ESPN.

