Former Tiger defender headed to Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Former LSU defensive end/linebacker Isaiah Washington has decided to transfer to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Glad to announce I'm starting a new journey of my life Mississippi gulf coast is the next step ! ?? pic.twitter.com/dvNOIoXg2q— MoneyHungry! (@Ikew_91) August 1, 2017
As a freshman in 2015, Washington played in six games, recording three tackles and a forced fumble for the LSU defense.
Last year, a knee injury sustained during camp sidelined Washington for the season.
The Karr High School standout was rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star player by 247 Sports, Scout and ESPN.
