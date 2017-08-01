Two men arrested in heavy equipment, trailer theft in Gonzales

Two men have been arrested after reportedly stealing heavy duty equipment from a construction site in Ascension Parish.

Officials with the Gonzales Police Department say on Wednesday, July 12, they received reports that two heavy duty flatbed trailers and a Caterpillar Skid Steer (total value of $83,000) had been stolen from a construction site at LA 44 and West Edenborne Pkwy. The theft reportedly happened during the nighttime hours the previous day.

Detectives with Gonzales PD learned from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office that one of the stolen flatbed trailers was recovered on George Rouyea Rd. the night of July 11. The trailer was found by deputies abandoned in the middle of the road with a piece of equipment stolen from another job site loaded on it.

Investigators with APSO located the second stolen trailer with the Caterpillar Skid Steer abandoned in a remote part of the parish on Bowden Rd. in Darrow. After reviewing surveillance footage from the job sites, two suspect vehicles were identified as belonging to Adrian Jade Waguespack of Baton Rouge and Sonny Porter of Livingston Parish.

During the investigation, officials discovered Porter had loaned his truck, a red F-250, to a man named Aaron Ballard of Denham Springs. During questioning, Ballard reportedly implicated Waguespack in the heavy equipment thefts. Ballard and Waguespack have both been arrested and the equipment has been returned to the rightful owners.

Both men are charged with the following:

Felony theft in excess of $25,000

Felony theft over $5,000 but less than $25,000

The men have been booked into the Ascension Parish Prison and awaiting a bond hearing.

