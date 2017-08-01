OUR TURN: Teacher of the Year

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor launched an investigation Tuesday morning into the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge for its questionably underpriced 2016 auction of a 50,000-square-foot lot on the corner of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard.More >>
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor launched an investigation Tuesday morning into the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge for its questionably underpriced 2016 auction of a 50,000-square-foot lot on the corner of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
Congratulations to Kimberly Eckert of Brusly High School. She’s the 2018 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year.More >>
Congratulations to Kimberly Eckert of Brusly High School. She’s the 2018 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year.More >>
Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced Tuesday morning that it plans to open a hospital in Ascension Parish. Officials said the 60,000 square foot neighborhood facility will be located near LA 73 and I-10 in Prairieville.More >>
Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced Tuesday morning that it plans to open a hospital in Ascension Parish. Officials said the 60,000 square foot neighborhood facility will be located near LA 73 and I-10 in Prairieville.More >>
A man died at the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Monday evening in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to investigators. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Robert Mayeaux, 66, of Morganza.More >>
A man died at the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Monday evening in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to investigators. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Robert Mayeaux, 66, of Morganza.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
The self-described “email prankster” in the U.K. sent a letter to the homeland security adviser, pretending to be President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.More >>
The self-described “email prankster” in the U.K. sent a letter to the homeland security adviser, pretending to be President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.More >>