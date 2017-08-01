OUR TURN: Teacher of the Year

Congratulations to Kimberly Eckert of Brusly High School. She’s the 2018 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year.

Eckert has been teaching for nine years and already has earned many accolades. She teaches English and last year she was featured on our newscasts for a unique way of helping her students learn about the novel, To Kill a Mockingbird. Eckert is brimming with enthusiasm.

She told the West Side Journal she gets excited enough about her work to give herself a high five, and she says sometimes, the students even high five her back. As classes begin resuming next week, we’d like to take one more opportunity to remind you about our “Uniforms for Kids” charitable drive.

This is the 20th year that WAFB has partnered with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to provide school uniforms for students so they can begin the school year with confidence. If you would like to donate, you can find more information about "Uniforms for Kids” on our home page at WAFB.com.

