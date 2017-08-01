Baton Rouge General plans to build neighborhood hospital in Ascension Parish

Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced Tuesday morning that it plans to open a hospital in Ascension Parish.

Officials said the 60,000 square foot neighborhood facility will be located near LA 73 and I-10 in Prairieville. They added it will include a 10-bed inpatient hospital, a lab, a 14-bed emergency room, physician practices, and office space.

"Last year, thousands of Ascension residents drove into Baton Rouge to visit Baton Rouge General," said BRG President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro. "Our new neighborhood hospital will make it more convenient for Ascension Parish families to get the care they trust closer to home. The smaller campus will make navigating the hospital faster and easier, while the BRG name means patients will receive the same safe and high quality care they receive at our other facilities."

According to officials, the hospital will provide 24-hour care for conditions that include heart attacks, broken bones, stroke, seizures, and more.

Officials said neighborhood hospitals are designed to be convenient and easy for the community to access. They are a relatively new concept.

Officials added they plan to open the hospital in 2019.

