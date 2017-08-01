Baton Rouge General plans to build neighborhood hospital in Ascension Parish

Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced Tuesday morning that it plans to open a hospital in Ascension Parish. Officials said the 60,000 square foot neighborhood facility will be located near LA 73 and I-10 in Prairieville.More >>
A man died at the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Monday evening in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to investigators. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Robert Mayeaux, 66, of Morganza.More >>
More than 200 new Louisiana laws take effect with the start of August.More >>
The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 1More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
A fatal accident on Valleydale Road is connected to an escapee from the Walker County jail.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
21-year-old Noah Pate crashed into the back of a garbage truck Thursday on Highway 49 in Florence. On Friday, Richland Fire Department officials confirmed Pate had died from his injuries.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
