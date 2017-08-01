Man dies after motorcycle goes airborne and lands on him, authorities say

A man died at the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Monday evening in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to investigators. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Robert Mayeaux, 66, of Morganza.More >>
More than 200 new Louisiana laws take effect with the start of August.More >>
The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 1More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.More >>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.More >>
