Restore Louisiana program wraps up repairs on third flood damaged home

A Baton Rouge homeowner is one step closer to closure almost a year after the historic 2016 flood.

Lillie Gumm invited Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards to tour her Park Forest home Monday afternoon and see the progress made by the Restore Louisiana program, which she says is almost 90 percent complete.

Gumm is one of the first people to sign up with the program and her home is the third one to be completed through the service.

"I mean, just in about three weeks, my house has been completely turned around and the whole process took about three months from start to finish," said Gumm.

Gumm went with the state-managed option of the program, meaning just about everything from the walls to the counter tops and the cabinets were all done by state-hired contractors. She says it is the best decision she's ever made. "They were so compassionate, it brought tears to my eyes because they were sensitive to what I had gone through," said Gumm.

As the anniversary of the historic flood approaches, the governor admits he is not satisfied with the speed of the effort, but wants critics to know they are working hard.

"There's a lot of things that we can do better. I can do a better job. People who work for me can do a better job and the federal bureaucracy can be re-examined and streamlined as well," said Edwards.

While Gumm is a success story, there are still many people out there who have not filled out the survey. It's something Edwards and Gumm say needs to change now.

"We've had about 37,000 people take surveys, but we know that there are thousands more who need to and that starts the process which will determine your eligibility," said Edwards.

"Please sign up without delay," Gumm added. "Sign up right away."

Crews still have to complete a few more days worth of work before they are done, but Gumm says she's 100 percent satisfied with what they have already finished.

Anyone who still has not filled out the Restore Louisiana survey can find it here.

