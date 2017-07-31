Man sentenced to 75 years in jail after robbing man at gunpoint, shooting him in New Iberia

A man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison after a jury unanimously convicted him of robbing a man at gunpoint and shooting him back in 2015, says the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Tristan "Body" Romero was sentenced to 75 years without the benefit of parole for armed robbery with a firearm. That sentence will run concurrently with a 50-year sentence, also without parole, for attempted first degree murder and a 20-year sentence of intimidation of a witness.

Romero was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm back in August of 2009. As a habitual offender, he faced a minimum of 52 years and a maximum of 208 years.

A jury unanimously convicted Romero on March 29. The verdict was handed down after a two day trial.

The initial incident happened back on May 25, 2015 when Romero robbed the victim at gunpoint while the victim was seated in his car, waiting in line to pick up food at a local drive thru on Hopkins St. in New Iberia. Romero approached the car, entered the rear passenger seat behind the driver, produced a handgun, and demanded money.

Officials say after the victim tossed him the $7 in his possession, Romero shot him with a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun, then fled the scene. Other people in vehicles at the business witnessed the crime, and it was caught on the store's surveillance system. Officials also say Romero threatened one of the witnesses after committing the crime.

"The citizens of our communities deserve to live in peace and harmony without the threat of violence and gunplay as a routine in their neighborhoods. The jury performed its duty and removed a dangerous criminal from the streets of New Iberia. Judge Pitman followed up with a substantial, yet just, sentence based on the pattern of violence exhibited by this defendant in our community," said First Assistant District Attorney Robert Vines.

