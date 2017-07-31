Man sentenced to 75 years in jail after robbing man at gunpoint, shooting him in New Iberia

A man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison after a jury unanimously convicted him of robbing a man at gunpoint and shooting him back in 2015, says the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>
Police said a man and woman, who are referred to as a modern day “Bunny 'n Clyde” in a Facebook post, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery from June 27 after several tips from the public.More >>
Federal officials are taking a new approach to fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic by publicly pleading for families to pay attention to the drugs that are claiming lives every day.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 31More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.More >>
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a walk-in cooler at Molly Malone's off Montgomery Road Monday morning, Cincinnati police said.More >>
