Zachary fire captain wanted in wife's murder found dead in Colorado

A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.

The body of Khristie Shoats, 45, was found around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after concerned friends asked the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office to perform a welfare check, says Dep. Lemuel Rutledge, Sr. Deputies found Shoats in the passenger seat of a vehicle at her home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators issued a warrant for Rudolf Shoats, 48, who works as a captain for the Zachary and West Feliciana fire departments. His cell phone and department radios had been turned off.

Rutledge says Wilkinson Co. detectives got a call Monday afternoon from authorities in Durango, Colorado, saying Rudolf was found dead from an apparent suicide.

Police believe Rudolf Shoats drove to a hospital parking lot, where he shot himself in the head. His car then drove off a 16-foot cliff.

