Prairieville man turns himself in after reportedly shooting man in chest

A Prairieville man turned himself in to police on Saturday, July 29 after reportedly shooting a man in the chest.

Jarvis Weams, 23, allegedly shot a man in the chest in the 39000 block of West Lane Dr. in Prairieville.

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say when deputies arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As the investigation progressed, deputies discovered Weams and the victim had gotten into a verbal argument than turned physical, prompting Weams to retrieve a handgun. Officials say he fired at least five shots, one of which struck the victim.

Weams is charged with five counts of attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon. Weams is currently behind bars in the Ascension Parish Jail on a $155,000 bond.

