BRPD speaks out on deadly weekend of shootings, stabbing in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge Police Department has had a busy weekend responding to multiple fatal shootings and a fatal stabbing.

First, on Friday, July 28, there was a fatal shooting on Aldrich Dr. Rodney Lee, 44, was shot in his home in the 4600 block of Aldrich Dr. The suspect, Jason Pitcher, 29, turned himself in to authorities the following day.

Then on Saturday, July 29, a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Alliquippa St. John Offord was killed in this incident, and police are still searching for a suspect. Offord was found in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Alliquippa St.

Then on Sunday, July 30, a woman was found stabbed to death in her home on Goodwood Blvd. Sara Hernandez, 41, was the victim in this case. Police are still searching for a suspect in this case as well.

Also on Sunday, two teens were killed in a shooting that police believe was the result of a dispute over drugs. This happened on S Flannery Rd. Kenyi Kolok, 19, and Orenthean Daniels, 18, were both killed.

Interim BRPD Chief Jonny Dunnam released a statement Monday afternoon in response to this deadly weekend. The statement reads:

The recent spate of violent crimes in Baton Rouge over the past weekend is concerning to our entire community. I want to reassure the community that investigators are working diligently to solve and apprehend the ones responsible for these crimes. With a concentrated effort, we will continue to serve the citizens of Baton Rouge. An additional 20 officers will graduate from the Field Training Program on August 4, 2017 and will immediately began patrols in the areas where violent crimes have increased. We ask the public to continue to assist with solving violent crimes by contacting our Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

