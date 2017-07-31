Federal officials plead with public to take opioid epidemic seriously

Federal officials are taking a new approach to fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic by publicly pleading for families to pay attention to the drugs that are claiming lives every day.

According to DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley, more than 50,000 people have died from overdoses nationwide in the last two years. For comparison, he said 58,000 U.S. service members died during the Vietnam War.

“We realize we have to let the public know,” said Byerley.

Among the tools the DEA is sharing with the public is a documentary published in 2016 called Chasing the Dragon. It documents the dangers of opioid addiction.

