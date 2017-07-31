Baton Rouge remembers civil rights activist Earline Cary Williams

The life of a civil rights activist was honored Monday afternoon in Baton Rouge.

Earline Cary Williams was a lifelong educator and activist. Her service was held at Mount Zion Baptist Church. She passed away on July 18. Williams was one of the organizers for the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott in 1953 and helped expand education for African Americans.

"She organized educational programs,” said friend, Johnnie Jones. “She taught children how to speak well and everything of that nature. She was a very instrumental woman in teaching and educational pursuits."

Williams was one 101-years-old. She is survived by her daughter, two sons, and many grandchildren.

