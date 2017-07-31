Deputies ask people to be on the lookout for stolen delivery truck

Federal officials are taking a new approach to fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic by publicly pleading for families to pay attention to the drugs that are claiming lives every day.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 31More >>
The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to Acme Machine and Welding on LA 25 in Franklinton to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.More >>
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, light east winds; “mild” - a high of 89°
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - a low of 72°
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny - east winds; a high of 90°
A former Livingston Parish teacher arrested for having sex with a teen student pleaded guilty in court Monday morning to all charges against her.More >>
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.More >>
