Deputies ask people to be on the lookout for stolen delivery truck

Investigators are asking for the public’s help with finding a stolen delivery truck.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to Acme Machine and Welding on LA 25 in Franklinton to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to authorities, a worker at the business told the responding deputy its delivery truck had been taken. They added the deputy noticed the fence at the front of the property looked to be bent as though someone had driven a truck through it.

Reports state the employee told the deputy the truck had last been seen in the parking lot on July 24.

The truck is described as a white 2008 Sterling flatbed with the company's logo on the doors. It has Louisiana license plate B676394.

Sheriff Randy “Country” Seal is urging anyone who sees the truck to call the WPSO Criminal Investigative Division at 985-839-3434.

