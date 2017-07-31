'Bunny n Clyde' arrested in connection with Gonzales bank robbery

Police said a man and woman, who are referred to as a modern day “bunny n Clyde” in a Facebook post, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery from June 27 after several tips from the public.

The Gonzales Police Department reported Floyd Hose Jr., 32, of Gonzales, and Katrina Griffin, 27, of Oakdale, are facing charges in the robbery of the Regions Bank on Airline Highway in Gonzales.

Investigators said Hose was found at a hotel in Lake Charles by GPD detectives and deputies with the US Marshals Service. They added Griffin was with him.

Hose is charged with first-degree robbery.

According to police, Griffin made several posts on social media about she and Hose, which led to a charge of accessory after the fact of first-degree robbery being filed against her.

The pair was booked into the Ascension Parish Prison on Sunday.

Police said the FBI, US Marshals, and Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers assisted with the investigation and arrests.

Officials said the bank robber walked up to a lone teller and handed her a note demanding all of the cash in her drawer. They added the teller gave the man a non-disclosed amount of cash and then he walked out of the bank.

Officers in the area who responded to the call could not find anyone fitting the description of the suspect walking near the bank.

