FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 'Mild' temps, partly cloudy

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, light east winds; “mild” - a high of 89°

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - a low of 72°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny - east winds; a high of 90°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Relatively quiet and "mild" end to the month of July - for a change, we started off with a temperature of 70° at Metro Airport (normal low is 74°)

- Not much activity Monday or Tuesday on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar - however, a stalled cold front (now stationary) out in the Gulf of Mexico will start to move back to the north by midweek …

- That will mean a return of umbrella weather … possibly extending through the rest of the week and on into the first weekend of August

- Some of our weather models are indicating we could see a prolonged heavy rain threat across the viewing area … VERY much dependent on where the frontal boundary winds up

- Nonetheless, we’ll monitor closely the next round of wet weather for SE LA/SW MS; at this point, it doesn’t appear that we’re looking at any widespread severe weather …

- Again, watching what unfolds toward the end of the week

- By the way, TROPICAL STORM EMILY spun up early Monday morning in the eastern Gulf of Mexico … right off the coast of Florida (near Tampa) and later made landfall at Anna Maria Island



BOATERS FORECAST

Coastal Waters: East winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: East winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 2 - 3 feet

TIDES FOR AUGUST 1:

High Tide: 7:12 a.m. +1.2

Low Tide: 5:30 p.m. +0.2

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 31 …100° (1921); 63° (1908)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 31 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:22 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:59 p.m.

