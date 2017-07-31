Two Tigers will wear No. 18 this season

Not one, but two Tigers, will wear the prestigious No. 18 for LSU this season.

There's a new addition to the No. 18 club! Congratulations to J.D. Moore on being chosen to wear No. 18 alongside Christian Lacouture. pic.twitter.com/8UJ6smG5fw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 31, 2017

"This team has a number of guys who would be a perfect fit to wear No. 18 for the Tigers and I am very proud that both Christian and J.D. will get a chance to do that,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a release. “The leadership they have shown makes them both a great choice."

Matt Mauck led the Tigers to a 2003 national championship and his No. 18 became synonymous with success, both on and off the field, as well as a selfless attitude that has become the epitome of being an LSU football player.

Both players are returning from season ending injuries last year.

LaCouture injured his knee before the start of 2016 season and decided to return to LSU for his senior year.

The defensive lineman has played in 37 games, with 24 starts, and has totaled 86 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Moore is returning from a knee injury as well. The senior has played in 14 games with five starts for the Tigers.

He has one touchdown, but was responsible for opening huge running lanes for Tiger great Leonard Fournette.

Moore, LaCouture and the rest of the Tigers start the season Saturday, Sept. 2, against the BYU Cougars in Houston.

