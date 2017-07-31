Tigers report to LSU, practice starts on Monday

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron gave an update on the 2017 Tigers Sunday afternoon.

The day included meetings, physicals, and getting fitted for equipment in preparation for Monday's first practice.

Camp Notes:

Offensive lineman Seth Stewart will not report to camp or play for LSU and may not pursue football.

Update on defensive lineman Tyler Shelton: Still completing course work. He will need to submit his school work to the NCAA clearinghouse and get approval before reporting to LSU. Orgeron is hoping Shelton will report to LSU by the second week of camp.

Orgeron on Arden Key returning to the team:

“It gives me a lot of confidence, I promise you that. He is just an extra ordinary human being. He brings the fire. The team was in there and we were showing them a motivational video, and I think he was the one who was the most fired up. We have to make sure that we don’t push him too fast.”

“I would say that he’s close to 260, maybe a little bit above. We’ve talked about his playing weight around 255.”

On depth at the tackle position:

“That’s one of the things that I’m really worried about on the offensive line, not the quality, but the depth. We’ve got some young guys like Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram. Lloyd Cushenberry had a tremendous spring for us. Donovaughn Campbell, he needs to step up. Adrian Magee, we need to see what his status is. Everything is still unknown with him.”



On the battle at wide receiver:

“D.J. Chark, obviously. Russell Gage had a tremendous spring. Drake Davis needs to come along. He had some great days in the spring, but he needs to be more mature and consistent. Derick Dillon has got to come in and play for us. Stephen Sullivan had a great spring. Dee Anderson needs to mature. He has a lot of athletic ability he just needs the maturity doing things on a daily basis and I believe he will do that. I am so excited about Racey McMath. He’s big, strong, physical and has a great work ethic. All I’ve done is see him run and he looks fantastic. Mannie Netherly has been with us. We do so many shifts and motions that all of them will have to play. We’ll need a fantastic rotation there.”



On how the cornerback battle is shaping up:

“I feel that we have two great corners in Kary Vincent Jr. and Jontre Kirklin. They haven’t done much yet, but I think they’ll be really good. Greedy (Andraez) Williams did a tremendous job. You’ve got Donte Jackson and Kevin Toliver and backing them up with Greedy Williams, Jontre Kirklin and Kary Vincent I wouldn’t trade away anybody. I think they’re very, very good. Kristian Fulton will be a nickel back and he could be a corner.”



On the nickel back position:

“One of the first things we talked about in the staff meeting is coaching the nickel position. Xavier Lewis can play it Kristian Fulton can play it. Donte Jackson can play it if we want to move him from corner. He’d probably be the best one there. I think Kary Vincent Jr. will be fantastic there. I think those are some guys right now at nickel that we’re looking at very hard.”

