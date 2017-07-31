Former Livingston Parish teacher pleads guilty to charges filed for sex with a student

A former Livingston Parish teacher arrested for having sex with a teen student pleaded guilty in court Monday morning to all charges against her.More >>
A former Livingston Parish teacher arrested for having sex with a teen student pleaded guilty in court Monday morning to all charges against her.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 31More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 31More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
Two teens are dead after a shooting Sunday that police believe happened after a dispute over a drug transaction. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on South Flannery Road just north of Goodwood Boulevard around 5 p.m.More >>
Two teens are dead after a shooting Sunday that police believe happened after a dispute over a drug transaction. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on South Flannery Road just north of Goodwood Boulevard around 5 p.m.More >>
The Lion’s Club International Foundation recently announced it has awarded two grants totaling more than $20,000 to Livingston Parish Public Schools.More >>
The Lion’s Club International Foundation recently announced it has awarded two grants totaling more than $20,000 to Livingston Parish Public Schools.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.More >>
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, are both in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.More >>
Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, are both in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.More >>
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.More >>
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>