Former Livingston Parish teacher pleads guilty to charges filed for sex with a student

A former Livingston Parish teacher arrested for having sex with a teen student pleaded guilty in court Monday morning to all charges against her.

Lynsie Pendarvis, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior and three counts of child desertion. She was sentenced to five years in prison.

Pandarvis said in court she admits to having sex with someone under the age of 17, sent an inappropriate text to someone under the age of 17, and abandoned her children.

She was arrested on June 16, 2016 after authorities found she had sexual contact with a 15-year-old when she worked at Walker Freshman High. It is believed to have happened during the 2016 spring semester.

RELATED STORY: Police arrest Livingston Parish teacher accused of having sex with student

After a warrant was issued for her arrest, Pendarvis was taken into custody by authorities in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where police learned she had been staying.

Livingston Parish officials said she worked at Walker Freshman High for two years.

The Walker Police Department reported as far as investigators know, this was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.