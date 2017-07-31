Lions Club gives grants to Livingston Parish schools

The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 31More >>
Two teens are dead after a shooting Sunday that police believe happened after a dispute over a drug transaction. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on South Flannery Road just north of Goodwood Boulevard around 5 p.m.More >>
The Lion’s Club International Foundation recently announced it has awarded two grants totaling more than $20,000 to Livingston Parish Public Schools.More >>
A man is facing human trafficking and other charges after allegedly "pimping" out a teenager. Court documents report Henry Tillman, 26, of Port Allen, is currently held on a $150,000 bond.More >>
Surprise! Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. And it will make landfall on the west-central Florida coast Monday afternoon.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.More >>
A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.More >>
What some might describe as a love triangle reportedly led to gunfire that killed a 5-year-old boy and critically wounded a man, authorities say.More >>
