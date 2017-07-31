Police arrest man accused of 'pimping' teen girl

A man is facing human trafficking and other charges after allegedly "pimping" out a teenager.

Court documents report Henry Tillman, 26, of Port Allen, is currently held on a $150,000 bond.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said he convinced a teen to run away from home so he could sell her for sex.

When investigators arrived, they reportedly found Tillman in possession of meth and prescription pills.

The probable cause report states Tillman is charged with human trafficking, possession of meth, possession of MDMA, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of controlled dangerous substances with a gun, and resisting an officer.

