Police arrest man accused of 'pimping' teen girl

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 31More >>
A man is facing human trafficking and other charges after allegedly "pimping" out a teenager. Court documents report Henry Tillman, 26, of Port Allen, is currently held on a $150,000 bond.More >>
Applications for the open Baton Rouge police chief position will be posted on Monday, July 31. Current Chief Carl Dabadie announced his retirement on July 24. The applications will be available until August 29, 2017.More >>
Two teens are dead after a shooting Sunday that police believe happened after a dispute over a drug transaction. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on South Flannery Road just north of Goodwood Boulevard around 5 p.m.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>
The small plane crash that claimed four lives in Kunia is being invested by the National Transportation Safety Board.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.More >>
