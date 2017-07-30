Woman found stabbed to death, BRPD seeking information

Baton Rouge Police are asking for the public’s help with any information pertaining to a stabbing murder.

Officials say that 41-year-old Sara Hernandez was found around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30, deceased inside of a home at 13568 Goodwood Blvd. Police say Hernandez suffered multiple lacerations to her body.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

