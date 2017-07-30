Two teens dead after dispute over drug deal

Two teens are dead after a shooting on Sunday that police believe happened after a dispute over a drug transaction.

Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of S. Flannery Rd. at around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe that 19-year-old Kenyi Kolok met 18-year-old Orenthean Daniels to conduct a drug transaction. At some point, gunfire was exchanged, possibly during a dispute.

Kolok died on the scene from an apparent gunshot injury.

Daniels was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators believe there may be another suspect involved.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

