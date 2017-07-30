Police: 2 teens dead after dispute over drug deal

Two teens are dead after a shooting Sunday that police believe happened after a dispute over a drug transaction.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on South Flannery Road just north of Goodwood Boulevard around 5 p.m.

Investigators believe Kenyi Kolok, 19, met Orenthean Daniels, 18, to conduct a drug transaction. At some point, gunfire was exchanged, possibly during a dispute.

Police said Kolok died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

They added Daniels was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries also.

Investigators believe there may be another suspect involved.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

