One dead in shooting on S. Flannery Rd.

Sources say at least one person is dead after a shooting on S. Flannery Rd.

Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of S. Flannery Rd. at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

