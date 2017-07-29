Officials identify victim in deadly house fire on Tecumseh Street

Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night that claimed a man's life, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department identified the man as Charlie Cooper, 63.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tecumseh Street and Madison Avenue. Officials said one man was killed in the blaze, while a woman was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Kerry Marshall, a friend of Cooper’s, vividly remembers their last conversation.

"I said, 'Cooper, I’ll be back later,'" he recalled.

But he wouldn't see his friend again. Marshall said he got a startling call on his way back to Cooper's home Saturday evening.

"Someone gave me a call and said he was dead. I'm like, 'Come on man. I just talked to him.' My mind said, 'No, it's not him.'"

Authorities said the fire was contained to a middle bedroom and a hallway. The rest of the home received heavy smoke damage.

According to fire investigators, the cause of the fire has not been determined and still under investigation. They said they have not ruled anything out.

The investigation is being done by BRFD investigators, Baton Rouge Police Department Homicide Division, and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.