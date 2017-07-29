63-year-old male victim identified in fatal house fire on Tecumseh St.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene of a fatal house fire Saturday night, claiming the life of one man, officials say.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m., near the intersection of Tecumseh St. and Madison Ave. Officials say one man was killed in the blaze, while a woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased has been identified by officials as 63-year-old Charlie Cooper.

Authorities say the fire was contained to a middle bedroom and a hallway. The rest of the home received heavy smoke damage.

According to fire investigators, the cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation. They say they have not ruled anything out.

The investigation is being done by BRFD investigators, Baton Rouge Police Department Homicide Division, and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

