1 man dead, 1 woman injured in house fire on Tecumseh St.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Tecumseh St. Saturday night. The fire claimed the life of one man, officials say.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 near the intersection of Tecumseh St. and Madison Ave. One man was killed in the blaze, while a woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, emergency officials say.

We will continue to update the story with more information as we receive it.

