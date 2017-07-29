Shooting reported at Weller and Alliquippa; 1 victim critical

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday evening.

Preliminary information from BRPD officials indicates the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Alliquippa St. and Weller Ave. and that one victim sustained injuries. Emergency officials say one victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.

