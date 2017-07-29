30-year-old victim in Alliquippa shooting dies; Police seeking information

A Baton Rouge man who was shot on Saturday afternoon has died for his injuries and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

According to authorities, 30-year-old John Offord has died from injuries sustained during the shooting.

Preliminary information from BRPD officials indicate the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Alliquippa St.

According to police, when investigators arrived to the scene, they found Offord shot in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, which later died from.

Police say there are currently no known suspects or motives at this time.

BRPD is urging anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

