Emergency officials respond to monochloride leak near Shintech in Plaquemine

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday evening.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday evening.More >>
Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a home on N Foster Dr. Saturday afternoon.More >>
Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a home on N Foster Dr. Saturday afternoon.More >>
Emergency officials responded to a chemical release near Shintech in Plaquemine Saturday evening.More >>
Emergency officials responded to a chemical release near Shintech in Plaquemine Saturday evening.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education announced on Friday night the 2018 Louisiana State Teacher and Principal of the Year.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education announced on Friday night the 2018 Louisiana State Teacher and Principal of the Year.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, July 29More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, July 29More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Sacramento police face backlash after the report of an officer throwing a pregnant woman to ground.More >>
Sacramento police face backlash after the report of an officer throwing a pregnant woman to ground.More >>