Emergency officials respond to monochloride leak near Shintech in Plaquemine

Emergency officials responded to a chemical release near Shintech in Plaquemine Saturday evening.

Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office say there was a monochloride leak at 26620 Hwy. 405 near Shintech in Plaquemine. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Hwy. 405 was closed to drivers while officials worked to contain the leak.

The leak was stopped within about a half an hour and no injuries were reported. Hwy. 405 has been reopened.

