Emergency officials respond to chemical leak near Shintech in Plaquemine

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to a chemical release near Shintech in Plaquemine Saturday evening.

Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office say there was a leak of a monochloride mixture at 26620 Hwy. 405 near Shintech in Plaquemine. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Hwy. 405 was closed to drivers while officials worked to contain the leak.

The leak was stopped within about a half an hour and no injuries were reported. Hwy. 405 has been reopened.

Shintech released a statement about the incident. It reads:

At approximately 4:55 p.m. today, a pipe ruptured in Shintech’s VCM 2 vinyl chloride monomer furnace quench area at its facility in Plaquemine, Louisiana. There was no fire and there were no injuries. The incident resulted in a release of vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride and hydrochloric acid. The plant’s emergency response team immediately responded and the release was contained in the plant. However, as a precaution, Highway 405 was closed until the plant’s emergency response team could conduct air monitoring. Air monitoring indicated there was no off-site impact and Highway 405 was reopened. An all clear was given within the plant. Shintech is currently investigating the cause of the incident.

