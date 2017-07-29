2 people taken to hospital after colliding on water slide at Blue Bayou

*Note: This is not the water slide the people were injured on. (Source: Blue Bayou)

Two people were transported to a local hospital Saturday after sustaining injuries at Blue Bayou and Dixie Landin' water park.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. The two people are reportedly in stable condition after sustaining minor injuries. Emergency officials say they collided on a water slide after flipping their tubes and that the incident was not caused by a malfunctioning ride.

We will continue to update this story with more information when it becomes available.

