St. George Fire Department awarded grant from FEMA for just over $1M

The St. George Fire Department was been awarded a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from FEMA for $1,090,242.

The purpose of the grant is to hire additional firefighters. The funds will be used to hire another 12 firefighters. Chief Tarleton says the department will hold its next fire academy in late January of 2018. The department's current class is expected to graduate more than 20 new firefighters for St. George and other nearby departments in late September of this year.

The SAFER grant is a competitive program that examines a department's ability to utilize additional personnel to provide better service, not simply to hire more people. The department's ability to retain those firefighters after the grant money is spent is also important to the program. This is the fourth SAFER grant the St. George Fire Department has been awarded since 2004.

