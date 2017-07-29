St. George Fire Department awarded grant from FEMA for just over $1M

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, July 29More >>
The St. George Fire Department was been awarded a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from FEMA for $1,090,242.
The Baton Rouge Police Department are looking for a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man and shooting injury of a dog.
Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a home on N Foster Dr. Saturday afternoon.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Baton Rouge Police Department, and Smithfield Foods teamed up on Saturday for a food distribution event in an effort to help families continue to recover from the historic floods of August 2016.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
The governor of North Carolina issued a state of emergency for Ocracoke Island due to a massive power outage that could take days or weeks to repair.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
